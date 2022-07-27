How to Watch Davis Riley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Davis Riley hits the course in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan. He's looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.
How to Watch Davis Riley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Riley's Statistics
- Riley has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Riley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
64
E
$18,011
June 16-19
U.S. Open
31
+6
$100,331
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
4
-7
$353,500
