Davis Riley hits the course in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan. He's looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.

How to Watch Davis Riley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club

Riley's Statistics

Riley has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Riley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 64 E $18,011 June 16-19 U.S. Open 31 +6 $100,331 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 13 -3 $221,400 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 4 -7 $353,500

