How to Watch Davis Riley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Davis Riley lines up a putt on the fifth green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Davis Riley hits the course in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan. He's looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.

How to Watch Davis Riley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Riley's Statistics

  • Riley has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
  • Riley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 21-24

3M Open

MC

+2

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

64

E

$18,011

June 16-19

U.S. Open

31

+6

$100,331

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

13

-3

$221,400

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

4

-7

$353,500

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

