How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 23, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Dawie van der Walt drives on the 11th hole during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Dawie Van Der Walt hits the links in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 after a 38th-place finish in the 3M Open in his last tournament.

How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club

Van Der Walt's Statistics

Van Der Walt has finished below par six times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Van Der Walt has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 38 -3 $31,125 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +6 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 74 -5 $7,215 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0

