How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Dawie Van Der Walt hits the links in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 after a 38th-place finish in the 3M Open in his last tournament.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Van Der Walt's Statistics
- Van Der Walt has finished below par six times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Van Der Walt has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
38
-3
$31,125
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+6
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
74
-5
$7,215
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
