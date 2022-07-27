How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Denny McCarthy enters the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 after a sixth-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his last competition.
How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
McCarthy's Statistics
- McCarthy has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in his last 10 rounds.
- McCarthy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
- McCarthy failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Detroit Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
6
-16
$248,500
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
7
-1
$515,934
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5
-6
$411,600
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)