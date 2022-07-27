How to Watch Doc Redman at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Doc Redman putts on the fourth green during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Doc Redman enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after missing the cut in the competition a year ago at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch Doc Redman at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Redman's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Redman has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Redman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

He failed to make the cut the last time he golfed Detroit Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +6 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +5 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 21 -14 $37,308 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0

