How to Watch Doc Redman at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Doc Redman enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after missing the cut in the competition a year ago at Detroit Golf Club.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Redman's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Redman has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Redman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he golfed Detroit Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+6
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
21
-14
$37,308
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
