How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 24, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Doug Ghim drives on the second hole during the final round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 32nd in this tournament a year ago, Doug Ghim has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan July 28-31.

How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Ghim's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Ghim has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Ghim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Ghim last played at Detroit Golf Club in 2021 and placed 32nd in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 16 -7 $103,313 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +3 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 16 -1 $103,262 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.