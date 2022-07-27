How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 32nd in this tournament a year ago, Doug Ghim has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan July 28-31.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Ghim's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Ghim has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Ghim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- Ghim last played at Detroit Golf Club in 2021 and placed 32nd in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
16
-7
$103,313
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+3
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
Time
/EST
