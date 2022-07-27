How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Dylan Frittelli looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities when he tees off in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan ranked No. 146 in the world.
How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Frittelli's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Frittelli has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Frittelli has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Frittelli did not make the cut when he last played the course at Detroit Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+4
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
28
-8
$90,917
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
47
+4
$27,711
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+5
$0
