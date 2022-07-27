Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Dylan Frittelli reacts after making a long putt on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Frittelli looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities when he tees off in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan ranked No. 146 in the world.

How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club

Frittelli's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Frittelli has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Frittelli has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Frittelli did not make the cut when he last played the course at Detroit Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +4 $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship 28 -8 $90,917 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 47 +4 $27,711 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +5 $0

