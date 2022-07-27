How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Dylan Wu lines up a putt on the 12th green during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament, Dylan Wu missed the cut at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. He'll be after better results July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.

How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Wu's Statistics

Wu has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +8 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +5 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 21 -14 $37,308 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0

