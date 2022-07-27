How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament, Dylan Wu missed the cut at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. He'll be after better results July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.
How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Wu's Statistics
- Wu has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+8
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
21
-14
$37,308
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
