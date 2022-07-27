How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Gary Woodland enters play in Detroit, Michigan ranked No. 88 in the world, and is trying for better results July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after missing the cut in his last competition, The Open Championship
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Woodland's Statistics
- Woodland has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Woodland has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- He missed the cut the last time he played Detroit Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+6
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
30
+1
$57,193
June 16-19
U.S. Open
10
E
$407,220
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
