How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 14, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Gary Woodland putts on the 13th green during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Woodland enters play in Detroit, Michigan ranked No. 88 in the world, and is trying for better results July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after missing the cut in his last competition, The Open Championship

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Woodland's Statistics

Woodland has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Woodland has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

He missed the cut the last time he played Detroit Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +6 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 30 +1 $57,193 June 16-19 U.S. Open 10 E $407,220 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +4 $0

