How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 14, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Gary Woodland putts on the 13th green during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Woodland enters play in Detroit, Michigan ranked No. 88 in the world, and is trying for better results July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after missing the cut in his last competition, The Open Championship

How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
Woodland's Statistics

  • Woodland has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
  • Woodland has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
  • He missed the cut the last time he played Detroit Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 14-17

The Open Championship

MC

+6

$0

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

30

+1

$57,193

June 16-19

U.S. Open

10

E

$407,220

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+5

$0

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

MC

+4

$0

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
