How to Watch Geoff Ogilvy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 19, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; Geoff Ogilvy watches his drive on the 14th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament at TPC San Antonio - AT&T Oaks Course. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Geoff Ogilvy is in 132nd position, with a score of +2, following the first round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch Geoff Ogilvy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
Ogilvy's Statistics

  • Over his last five rounds, Ogilvy has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Ogilvy has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

MC

+12

$0

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
