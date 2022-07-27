How to Watch Geoff Ogilvy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Geoff Ogilvy is in 132nd position, with a score of +2, following the first round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream: Golf Channel online platforms
Ogilvy's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Ogilvy has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Ogilvy has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+12
$0
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
