How to Watch Grayson Murray at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Grayson Murray enters the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 after a 64th-place finish in the 3M Open in his last tournament.
How to Watch Grayson Murray at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Murray's Statistics
- Murray has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Murray has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
64
+2
$15,975
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+4
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
E
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
63
+18
$36,843
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)