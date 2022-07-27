How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last tournament at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Greyson Sigg posted a seventh-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic aiming for a better finish.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Sigg's Statistics
- Sigg will attempt to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Sigg has finished below par nine times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Sigg has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
7
-10
$235,625
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
26
-7
$27,565
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
