How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Greyson Sigg putts on the fourth green during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Last tournament at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Greyson Sigg posted a seventh-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Sigg's Statistics

Sigg will attempt to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Sigg has finished below par nine times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.

Sigg has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 7 -10 $235,625 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 26 -7 $27,565 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 27 -13 $21,909 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.