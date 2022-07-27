How to Watch Harris English at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harris English seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He finished 55th at the par-72 Detroit Golf Club in 2019.
How to Watch Harris English at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
English's Statistics
- English has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, English has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- The last time English played this course (2019), he finished 55th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+6
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
42
+3
$36,619
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
61
+17
$37,221
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+10
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)