How to Watch Harris English at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 14, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Harris English waves after a putt on the 17th green during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Harris English seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He finished 55th at the par-72 Detroit Golf Club in 2019.

How to Watch Harris English at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

English's Statistics

  • English has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, English has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
  • The last time English played this course (2019), he finished 55th.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 14-17

The Open Championship

MC

+6

$0

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

42

+3

$36,619

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

19

-9

$106,102

June 16-19

U.S. Open

61

+17

$37,221

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+10

$0

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
