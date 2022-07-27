Harry Higgs reacts after his putt on the 13th green of the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West during round three of The American Express in La Quinta, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Harry Higgs American Express Round Three3514

Harry Higgs takes the course in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan. He's looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.

How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Higgs' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Higgs has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Higgs has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Higgs missed the cut when he last played the course at Detroit Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +2 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 11 -8 $89,725 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -1 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 70 +5 $17,098

