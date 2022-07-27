How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harry Higgs takes the course in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan. He's looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.
How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Higgs' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Higgs has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Higgs has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Higgs missed the cut when he last played the course at Detroit Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+2
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
11
-8
$89,725
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
70
+5
$17,098
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)