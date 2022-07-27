Skip to main content

How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Hayden Buckley acknowledges the crowd after a putt on the second green during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Hayden Buckley finished the weekend at -5, good for a 26th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 trying for a better finish.

How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Buckley's Statistics

  • Buckley has qualified for the weekend in five straight events.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Buckley has finished below par nine times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Buckley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 21-24

3M Open

26

-5

$55,875

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

63

-7

$7,955

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

30

-10

$39,082

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

43

-5

$31,125

June 16-19

U.S. Open

14

+2

$241,302

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
