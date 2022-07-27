How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Hayden Buckley finished the weekend at -5, good for a 26th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 trying for a better finish.
How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Buckley's Statistics
- Buckley has qualified for the weekend in five straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Buckley has finished below par nine times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Buckley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
26
-5
$55,875
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
63
-7
$7,955
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
43
-5
$31,125
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
