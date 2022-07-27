How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Hayden Buckley acknowledges the crowd after a putt on the second green during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Hayden Buckley finished the weekend at -5, good for a 26th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 trying for a better finish.

How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Buckley's Statistics

Buckley has qualified for the weekend in five straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Buckley has finished below par nine times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Buckley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 26 -5 $55,875 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 63 -7 $7,955 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 43 -5 $31,125 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302

