How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links July 28-31, Henrik Norlander will aim to improve upon his last performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. In 2021, he shot -9 and placed 38th at TPC Twin Cities.
How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Norlander's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Norlander has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Norlander has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Norlander last played at Detroit Golf Club in 2021 and placed 38th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+3
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
31
-6
$21,169
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)