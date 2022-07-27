Skip to main content

How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Henrik Norlander of Stockholm Sweeden prepares to putt on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links July 28-31, Henrik Norlander will aim to improve upon his last performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. In 2021, he shot -9 and placed 38th at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
Norlander's Statistics

  • Over his last eight rounds, Norlander has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Norlander has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
  • Norlander last played at Detroit Golf Club in 2021 and placed 38th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 21-24

3M Open

MC

+3

$0

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

31

-6

$21,169

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

MC

-1

$0

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

E

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+1

$0

