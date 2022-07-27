How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

In his tournament at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Henry Lebioda carded a 16th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic trying to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Lebioda's Statistics

Lebioda has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Lebioda has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Lebioda last played at Detroit Golf Club in 2021 and finished fourth in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 16 -7 $103,313 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +7 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 41 -12 $13,505 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 56 -2 $19,007

