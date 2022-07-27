How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Henry Lebioda carded a 16th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic trying to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
Lebioda's Statistics
- Lebioda has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Lebioda has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- Lebioda last played at Detroit Golf Club in 2021 and finished fourth in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
16
-7
$103,313
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+7
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
41
-12
$13,505
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007

