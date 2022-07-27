How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
J.J. Spaun looks for better results in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after he finished 32nd shooting -10 in this tournament a year ago at Detroit Golf Club.
How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Spaun's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Spaun has finished three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Spaun has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- In 2021, Spaun's last time competing at Detroit Golf Club, he placed 32nd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
59
+6
$21,499
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+11
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)