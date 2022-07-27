Skip to main content

How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; J.J. Spaun celebrates after holing a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. Spaun looks for better results in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after he finished 32nd shooting -10 in this tournament a year ago at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Spaun's Statistics

  • Over his last eight rounds, Spaun has finished three rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Spaun has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
  • In 2021, Spaun's last time competing at Detroit Golf Club, he placed 32nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

59

+6

$21,499

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+4

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

MC

+4

$0

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

MC

+11

$0

May 19-22

PGA Championship

MC

+5

$0

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
