How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; J.J. Spaun celebrates after holing a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. Spaun looks for better results in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after he finished 32nd shooting -10 in this tournament a year ago at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Spaun's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Spaun has finished three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Spaun has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

In 2021, Spaun's last time competing at Detroit Golf Club, he placed 32nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 59 +6 $21,499 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +11 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0

