How to Watch James Hahn at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
James Hahn hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities following a fourth-place finish in the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota his last time in competition.
How to Watch James Hahn at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Hahn's Statistics
- Hahn will attempt to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Hahn has carded an under-par score in seven straight rounds while also finishing seven straight with a better-than-average score.
- Hahn has finished below par 11 times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hahn has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
- Hahn didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he played Detroit Golf Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
4
-13
$315,625
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
26
-7
$27,565
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
67
E
$14,910
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+7
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)