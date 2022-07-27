How to Watch Jason Day at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jason Day hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities following a 64th-place finish in the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota his last time in competition.
How to Watch Jason Day at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Day's Statistics
- Day has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Day has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In his last appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Day placed 14th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
64
+2
$15,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+5
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
31
E
$78,600
May 19-22
PGA Championship
55
+8
$27,925
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)