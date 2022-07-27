How to Watch Jason Day at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 4, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Jason Day putts on the ninth green during the third round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Day hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities following a 64th-place finish in the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota his last time in competition.

How to Watch Jason Day at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Day's Statistics

Day has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Day has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his last appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Day placed 14th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 64 +2 $15,975 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +5 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 31 E $78,600 May 19-22 PGA Championship 55 +8 $27,925 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635

