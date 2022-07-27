How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom, Jhonattan Vegas carded a 36th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic looking to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Vegas' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Vegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
36
+2
$45,315
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+12
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
