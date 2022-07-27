How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Jhonattan Vegas drives off the ninth tee during the final round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom, Jhonattan Vegas carded a 36th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic looking to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Vegas' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Vegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 36 +2 $45,315 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +12 $0

