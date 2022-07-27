Skip to main content

How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Jhonattan Vegas drives off the ninth tee during the final round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom, Jhonattan Vegas carded a 36th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic looking to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Vegas' Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
  • Vegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

36

+2

$45,315

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+4

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

53

+1

$20,387

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

37

+2

$51,000

May 19-22

PGA Championship

MC

+12

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

