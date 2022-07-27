Skip to main content

How to Watch Jim Knous at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Jim Knous putts on the 12th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Knous enters the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 coming off a 64th-place finish in the 3M Open in his last competition.

How to Watch Jim Knous at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Knous' Statistics

  • Knous will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.
  • Knous has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
  • Knous has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 21-24

3M Open

64

+2

$15,975

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

55

-1

$8,584

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

77

-4

$7,067

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

-1

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

25

-5

$71,485

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
