How to Watch Jim Knous at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jim Knous enters the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 coming off a 64th-place finish in the 3M Open in his last competition.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Knous' Statistics
- Knous will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.
- Knous has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Knous has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
64
+2
$15,975
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
55
-1
$8,584
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
77
-4
$7,067
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
25
-5
$71,485
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
Time
/EST
