Joel Dahmen at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Joel Dahmen lines up a putt on the second green during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Dahmen, the No. 118 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 21st-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31.

How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Dahmen's Statistics

Dahmen has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Dahmen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In 2021, Dahmen's last time competing at Detroit Golf Club, he placed 21st in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 69 +4 $17,347 June 16-19 U.S. Open 10 E $407,220 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 32 +1 $68,520 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 63 +6 $18,228

