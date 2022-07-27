Joel Dahmen at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joel Dahmen, the No. 118 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 21st-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Dahmen's Statistics
- Dahmen has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Dahmen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In 2021, Dahmen's last time competing at Detroit Golf Club, he placed 21st in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
69
+4
$17,347
June 16-19
U.S. Open
10
E
$407,220
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
32
+1
$68,520
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
63
+6
$18,228
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
