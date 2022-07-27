How to Watch John Huh at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
John Huh enters play in Detroit, Michigan looking for better results July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the 3M Open
How to Watch John Huh at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Huh's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Huh has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Huh has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+3
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
55
E
$8,584
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)