How to Watch John Huh at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 26, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; John Huh putts on the eighth green during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

John Huh enters play in Detroit, Michigan looking for better results July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the 3M Open

How to Watch John Huh at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club

Huh's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Huh has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Huh has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +3 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 55 E $8,584 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775

