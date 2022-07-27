How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jonathan Byrd hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities following a 58th-place finish in the 3M Open in the most recent competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
Byrd's Statistics
- Byrd has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Byrd has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- The last time Byrd competed at this course (2020), he placed 12th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
58
+1
$16,800
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
41
-12
$13,505
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+3
$0
