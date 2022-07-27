Skip to main content

How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 10, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Jonathan Byrd sinks his putt on the first green during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Byrd hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities following a 58th-place finish in the 3M Open in the most recent competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Byrd's Statistics

  • Byrd has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Byrd has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
  • The last time Byrd competed at this course (2020), he placed 12th.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 21-24

3M Open

58

+1

$16,800

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

MC

+5

$0

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

41

-12

$13,505

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

43

-8

$21,975

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

MC

+3

$0

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
