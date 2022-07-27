How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 10, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Jonathan Byrd sinks his putt on the first green during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Byrd hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities following a 58th-place finish in the 3M Open in the most recent competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club

Byrd's Statistics

Byrd has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Byrd has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

The last time Byrd competed at this course (2020), he placed 12th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 58 +1 $16,800 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +5 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 41 -12 $13,505 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +3 $0

