How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Joohyung Kim lines up a putt during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Joohyung Kim hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities following a 26th-place finish in the 3M Open in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Kim's Statistics

Kim has qualified for the weekend in four straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kim has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 26 -5 $55,875 July 14-17 The Open Championship 47 -5 $40,600 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 3 -5 $517,001 June 16-19 U.S. Open 23 +3 $171,732 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +14 $0

