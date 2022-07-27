How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joohyung Kim hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities following a 26th-place finish in the 3M Open in the most recent competition he played.
How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Kim's Statistics
- Kim has qualified for the weekend in four straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kim has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
26
-5
$55,875
July 14-17
The Open Championship
47
-5
$40,600
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
3
-5
$517,001
June 16-19
U.S. Open
23
+3
$171,732
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+14
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)