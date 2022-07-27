How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joseph Bramlett putts on the 18th green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph Bramlett looks to perform better in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.

How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Bramlett's Statistics

Bramlett has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Bramlett has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He missed the cut the last time he golfed Detroit Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +5 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 39 -3 $15,355 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 56 -2 $19,007 June 16-19 U.S. Open 37 +7 $75,916

