How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joseph Bramlett looks to perform better in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Bramlett's Statistics
- Bramlett has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Bramlett has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- He missed the cut the last time he golfed Detroit Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+5
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
39
-3
$15,355
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
