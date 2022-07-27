How to Watch Joshua Creel at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the 3M Open, Joshua Creel struggled, missing the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He's looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan.
How to Watch Joshua Creel at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Creel's Statistics
- Creel has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Creel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+3
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
16
-5
$58,275
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
