How to Watch Justin Lower at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Justin lower of Canal Fulton Ohio reacts to a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

At the 3M Open, Justin Lower struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan.

How to Watch Justin Lower at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Lower's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Lower has finished below par eight times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Lower has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +5 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 16 -8 $58,275 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 8 -17 $100,825 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 51 -7 $16,880 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0

