How to Watch Justin Lower at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the 3M Open, Justin Lower struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Lower's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lower has finished below par eight times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Lower has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+5
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
16
-8
$58,275
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
8
-17
$100,825
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
