How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Keegan Bradley shot -13 and took 14th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
Bradley's Statistics
- Bradley has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Bradley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Bradley last played this course in 2021, placing 14th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+3
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+9
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
7
-1
$515,934
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
