Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Keegan Bradley watches his putt on the 18th green during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Keegan Bradley shot -13 and took 14th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Bradley's Statistics

Bradley has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Bradley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Bradley last played this course in 2021, placing 14th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +3 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +9 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102 June 16-19 U.S. Open 7 -1 $515,934 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000

