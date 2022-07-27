How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Kelly Kraft putts on the 12th green during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly Kraft enters play July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities after an 11th-place finish in the 3M Open in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Kraft's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Kraft has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Kraft has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

The last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club in 2019, Kraft failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 11 -8 $160,875 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 31 -7 $21,169 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC +3 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 56 -2 $19,007

