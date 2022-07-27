How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kelly Kraft enters play July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities after an 11th-place finish in the 3M Open in the most recent competition he played.
How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Kraft's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kraft has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Kraft has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- The last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club in 2019, Kraft failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
11
-8
$160,875
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
31
-7
$21,169
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
