Kevin Chappell looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after he finished 62nd shooting -7 in this tournament a year ago at Detroit Golf Club.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Chappell's Statistics
- Chappell will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.
- Chappell has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Chappell has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- In his most recent appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2020, Chappell placed 62nd on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
69
+3
$15,525
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
55
-1
$8,584
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
21
-14
$37,308
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+9
$0
