How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Kevin Chappell lines up a putt on the 12th green during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Chappell looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after he finished 62nd shooting -7 in this tournament a year ago at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Chappell's Statistics

Chappell will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.

Chappell has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Chappell has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his most recent appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2020, Chappell placed 62nd on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 69 +3 $15,525 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 55 -1 $8,584 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 21 -14 $37,308 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +9 $0

