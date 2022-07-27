How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kevin Kisner acknowledges the fans after making a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed eighth in this tournament a year ago, Kevin Kisner has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan July 28-31.

How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Kisner's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Kisner has finished below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Kisner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his last appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Kisner finished eighth on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 21 -9 $120,286 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 6 -12 $320,588 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0

Regional restrictions apply.