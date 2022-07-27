How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed eighth in this tournament a year ago, Kevin Kisner has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan July 28-31.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Kisner's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kisner has finished below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Kisner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- In his last appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Kisner finished eighth on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
21
-9
$120,286
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
6
-12
$320,588
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
