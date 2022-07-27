How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Streelman hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Keene Trace Golf Club after a second-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in the last tournament he appeared in.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Streelman's Statistics
- Streelman will look to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Streelman has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in four straight rounds.
- Streelman has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Streelman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.
- Streelman last played this course in 2019, finishing 35th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
2
-24
$403,300
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
41
-9
$28,755
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
