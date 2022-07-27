How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Kevin Streelman reads a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Streelman hits the links July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Keene Trace Golf Club after a second-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in the last tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Streelman's Statistics

Streelman will look to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Streelman has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in four straight rounds.

Streelman has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Streelman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Streelman last played this course in 2019, finishing 35th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 2 -24 $403,300 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 41 -9 $28,755 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0

