How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 13, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Kevin Tway drives off the first tee during the third round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Tway looks for a better result in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after he took 14th shooting -13 in this tournament a year ago at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Tway's Statistics

Tway has finished below par eight times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Tway has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

In his last appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Tway finished 14th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +2 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 22 -5 $37,185 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 50 -10 $9,195 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 67 +1 $17,679

Regional restrictions apply.