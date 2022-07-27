How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Tway looks for a better result in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic after he took 14th shooting -13 in this tournament a year ago at Detroit Golf Club.
How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Tway's Statistics
- Tway has finished below par eight times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Tway has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- In his last appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Tway finished 14th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+2
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
22
-5
$37,185
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
50
-10
$9,195
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
67
+1
$17,679
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)