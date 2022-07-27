How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 29, 2021; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Kiradech Aphibarnrat putts on the 4th green during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

At the 3M Open, Kiradech Aphibarnrat struggled, missing the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan.

How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Aphibarnrat's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Aphibarnrat has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Aphibarnrat has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +6 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +6 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +13 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 76 -8 $17,381

Regional restrictions apply.