How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the 3M Open, Kiradech Aphibarnrat struggled, missing the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan.
How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Aphibarnrat's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Aphibarnrat has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Aphibarnrat has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+6
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+6
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+13
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
76
-8
$17,381
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
