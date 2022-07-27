How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Kramer Hickok lines up a putt on the 12th green during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kramer Hickok shot -6 and took 58th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Hickok's Statistics

Hickok has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hickok has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 10 rounds.

In his most recent appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Hickok finished 58th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +6 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 13 -16 $64,354 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 62 -3 $15,691 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 61 +3 $19,314

