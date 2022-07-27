How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kramer Hickok shot -6 and took 58th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Hickok's Statistics
- Hickok has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Hickok has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 10 rounds.
- In his most recent appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Hickok finished 58th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+6
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
13
-16
$64,354
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
62
-3
$15,691
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
61
+3
$19,314
