How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kurt Kitayama will appear in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 after a 72nd-place finish in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom at The Open Championship.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Kitayama's Statistics
- Kitayama has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in three of his last 10 rounds.
- Kitayama has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Kitayama didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he played Detroit Golf Club in 2020
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
72
-1
$32,013
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
2
-6
$862,324
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
