Jul 23, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Lee Hodges drives on the 2nd hole during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Lee Hodges enters play July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities following a 16th-place finish in the 3M Open in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club

Hodges' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Hodges has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Hodges has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 16 -7 $103,313 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 48 E $22,568

