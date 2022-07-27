How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lee Hodges enters play July 28-31 in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at TPC Twin Cities following a 16th-place finish in the 3M Open in the most recent competition he played.
How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Hodges' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hodges has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hodges has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
16
-7
$103,313
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
48
E
$22,568
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
