How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 16, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Lucas Glover putts on the 13th hole during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Glover seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He placed 41st at the par-72 Detroit Golf Club in 2021.

How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Glover's Statistics

Glover has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Glover has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

In his most recent appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Glover finished 41st on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +5 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 70 +5 $17,098 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 60 +7 $26,640

Regional restrictions apply.