How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lucas Glover seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He placed 41st at the par-72 Detroit Golf Club in 2021.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Glover's Statistics
- Glover has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Glover has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- In his most recent appearance at Detroit Golf Club in 2021, Glover finished 41st on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
70
+5
$17,098
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
60
+7
$26,640
