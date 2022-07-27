How to Watch Luke Donald at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 5, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Luke Donald putts on the 11th green during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

At the Genesis Scottish Open, Luke Donald struggled, failing to make the cut at The Renaissance Club. He's aiming for better results in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan.

How to Watch Luke Donald at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Donald's Statistics

Donald has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Donald has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Donald did not make the cut when he last played the course at Detroit Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +8 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 56 -2 $19,007 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660

Regional restrictions apply.