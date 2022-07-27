How to Watch Luke Donald at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Genesis Scottish Open, Luke Donald struggled, failing to make the cut at The Renaissance Club. He's aiming for better results in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 in Detroit, Michigan.
How to Watch Luke Donald at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Donald's Statistics
- Donald has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Donald has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Donald did not make the cut when he last played the course at Detroit Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+8
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)