How to Watch Luke Guthrie at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 11, 2016; Silvis, IL, USA; Luke Guthrie hits the opening shot of the John Deere Classic on the first hole during the first round at TPC Deere Run. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic is underway, and Luke Guthrie is in 79th position with a score of -1.

How to Watch Luke Guthrie at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Guthrie's Statistics

  • Guthrie has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Guthrie has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

MC

-2

$0

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
