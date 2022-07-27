How to Watch Luke Guthrie at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic is underway, and Luke Guthrie is in 79th position with a score of -1.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Guthrie's Statistics
- Guthrie has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Guthrie has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
