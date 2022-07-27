How to Watch Luke List at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 4, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Luke List putts on 9 during the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Pga Memorial Tournament Round 3

Luke List, the No. 68 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 21st-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31.

How to Watch Luke List at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

List's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, List has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

List has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

The last time List golfed this course (2020), he placed 21st.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +5 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 26 -1 $89,400

