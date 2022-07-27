How to Watch Luke List at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Luke List, the No. 68 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 21st-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream: Available via streaming services
List's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, List has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- List has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- The last time List golfed this course (2020), he placed 21st.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
26
-1
$89,400
Regional restrictions apply.
