How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Mackenzie Hughes shot -13 and took 14th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Hughes' Statistics
- Hughes has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hughes has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Hughes last played this course in 2021, finishing 14th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+4
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+9
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 16-19
U.S. Open
24
+4
$150,849
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
How To Watch
