Jun 10, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Mackenzie Hughes pretends to bite his putter after missing a birdie putt on the second hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Mackenzie Hughes shot -13 and took 14th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Hughes' Statistics

Hughes has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Hughes has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Hughes last played this course in 2021, finishing 14th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +4 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +9 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 16-19 U.S. Open 24 +4 $150,849 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047

