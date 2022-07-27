How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Mark Hubbard will compete in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 after a fourth-place finish in Truckee, California at the Barracuda Championship.
How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Hubbard's Statistics
- Hubbard will look for his third straight top-five finish in this event.
- Hubbard will try to extend his streak of made cuts to eight by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Hubbard has finished below par 11 times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 six times.
- Hubbard has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.
- Hubbard struggled, failing to make the cut the last time he played Detroit Golf Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
4
-15
$181,300
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
3
-22
$255,300
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
13
-13
$139,042
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
44
-2
$30,015
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)