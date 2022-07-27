How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Martin Trainer looks to fair better in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he missed the cut.
How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Trainer's Statistics
- Trainer has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Trainer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Trainer did not make the cut when he last played the course at Detroit Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+2
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
39
-3
$15,355
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
63
-2
$15,407
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+8
$0
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
