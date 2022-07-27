Skip to main content

How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Martin Trainer lines up a putt on the 12th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Trainer looks to fair better in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he missed the cut.

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Trainer's Statistics

  • Trainer has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
  • Trainer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
  • Trainer did not make the cut when he last played the course at Detroit Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 21-24

3M Open

MC

+2

$0

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

39

-3

$15,355

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

MC

-4

$0

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

63

-2

$15,407

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+8

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

