How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Martin Trainer lines up a putt on the 12th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Trainer looks to fair better in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he missed the cut.

How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Trainer's Statistics

Trainer has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Trainer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Trainer did not make the cut when he last played the course at Detroit Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +2 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 39 -3 $15,355 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 63 -2 $15,407 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +8 $0

Regional restrictions apply.