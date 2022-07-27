How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matt Kuchar hits the links in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 coming off a 47th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open in his most recent competition.
How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Kuchar's Statistics
- Kuchar will seek to qualify for the weekend for the ninth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kuchar has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Kuchar has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
47
+4
$27,711
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
45
+3
$37,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
12
-20
$193,375
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
49
+7
$23,490
