How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Matt Kuchar lines up a putt on the 6th green during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Kuchar hits the links in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 coming off a 47th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open in his most recent competition.

How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Kuchar's Statistics

  • Kuchar will seek to qualify for the weekend for the ninth straight event.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Kuchar has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
  • Kuchar has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

47

+4

$27,711

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

45

+3

$37,800

May 19-22

PGA Championship

34

+4

$61,607

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

12

-20

$193,375

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

49

+7

$23,490

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
