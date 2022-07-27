How to Watch Matt Wallace at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Matt Wallace and Sam Horsfield line up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Matt Wallace finished the weekend at -5, good for a 26th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 looking for a higher finish.

How to Watch Matt Wallace at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Wallace's Statistics

Wallace has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Wallace has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In 2020, Wallace's last time competing at Detroit Golf Club, he placed 12th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 26 -5 $55,875 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +8 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730

