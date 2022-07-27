How to Watch Matt Wallace at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Matt Wallace finished the weekend at -5, good for a 26th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 looking for a higher finish.
How to Watch Matt Wallace at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
Wallace's Statistics
- Wallace has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Wallace has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In 2020, Wallace's last time competing at Detroit Golf Club, he placed 12th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
26
-5
$55,875
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+8
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
