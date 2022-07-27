How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 21, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Matthias Schwab putts on the 9th green during the first round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Matthias Schwab concluded the weekend at +5, good for a 72nd-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 seeking a higher finish.

How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club

Schwab's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Schwab has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Schwab has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 72 +5 $14,850 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +1 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 53 -3 $20,003 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +6 $0

