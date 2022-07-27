How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Matthias Schwab concluded the weekend at +5, good for a 72nd-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 seeking a higher finish.
How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Schwab's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Schwab has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Schwab has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
72
+5
$14,850
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
53
-3
$20,003
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)