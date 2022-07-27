Maverick McNealy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Maverick McNealy enters the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 coming off a 49th-place finish in the 3M Open in his last tournament.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
McNealy's Statistics
- McNealy will look to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- McNealy has finished below par six times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, McNealy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- McNealy last played at Detroit Golf Club in 2021 and placed 21st in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
49
-1
$18,885
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
9
-10
$104,525
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
8
-15
$214,775
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
Time
/EST
