How to Watch Max Homa at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Max Homa finished 25th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2021, shooting a -11 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher July 28-31 at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.
How to Watch Max Homa at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Homa's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Homa has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Homa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
- Homa last played at Detroit Golf Club in 2021 and placed 25th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
June 16-19
U.S. Open
47
+9
$50,672
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5
-6
$411,600
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
23
-1
$77,700
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)